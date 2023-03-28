Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 14th

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$20.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.90 and a 12-month high of C$20.94.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.82.

Insider Activity

About Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total value of C$65,366.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,283,701.64. In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total value of C$65,366.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,283,701.64. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$276,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,770 shares of company stock worth $695,166. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.