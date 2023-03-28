PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Insider Buys £9,990.45 in Stock

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) insider Angela Seymour-Jackson bought 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 447 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £9,990.45 ($12,274.79).

PageGroup Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PAGE opened at GBX 453 ($5.57) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 457.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 445.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,029.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.72. PageGroup plc has a 52 week low of GBX 356.80 ($4.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 519.50 ($6.38).

PageGroup Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.76 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,636.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 410 ($5.04) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.37) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.49) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

