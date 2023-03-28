Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

