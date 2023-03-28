Paramount Resources Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paramount Resources in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Paramount Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Paramount Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$29.16 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$22.16 and a 1-year high of C$40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

In other news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total transaction of C$69,638.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$947,394.87. Corporate insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

