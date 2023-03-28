Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Parex Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Parex Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Parex Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

PXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

Parex Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$24.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$17.81 and a one year high of C$30.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total transaction of C$354,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,380,779.10. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parex Resources

(Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.