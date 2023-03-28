Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Raised by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Paychex by 179.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 199.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after buying an additional 653,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after buying an additional 550,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Paychex by 224.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,801,000 after buying an additional 510,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

Paychex Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.93.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

