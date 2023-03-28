Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after acquiring an additional 728,857 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 510,432 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

