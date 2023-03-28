Paychex (PAYX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paychex Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. Paychex has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 144.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,227,000 after buying an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Paychex by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,207,000 after buying an additional 336,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $33,480,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.