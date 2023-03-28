PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Abeille Asset Management SA’s 10th Largest Position

Abeille Asset Management SA increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,437 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.0% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $54,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after acquiring an additional 817,581 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $247.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.