PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PEP stock opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $247.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

