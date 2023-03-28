Phoenix Motor (PEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phoenix Motor Price Performance

Shares of PEV opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Phoenix Motor has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix Motor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Motor stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Phoenix Motor as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Motor Company Profile

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

