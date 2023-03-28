Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Pioneer Power Solutions to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.