Planet Labs PBC (PL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Planet Labs PBC Price Performance
NYSE PL opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.76. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $7.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
About Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
