Planet Labs PBC (PL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PL opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.76. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $7.51.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

