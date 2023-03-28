Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys Shares of 5,096 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,080,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of META stock opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.