Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $426,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $483,831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $134,642,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $158,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

American Tower Stock Down 3.2 %

AMT stock opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.72. The company has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.