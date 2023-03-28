Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CI stock opened at $261.78 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

