Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $344.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.