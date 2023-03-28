Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.06, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

