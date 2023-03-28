Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

PRU stock opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $122.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

