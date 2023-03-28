PSI Advisors LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.64 on Tuesday.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53.



The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

