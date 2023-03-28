PSI Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $221.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.31. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

