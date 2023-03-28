PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.29 billion-$9.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion. PVH also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00 EPS.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10. PVH has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded PVH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 44.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $234,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

