Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Issued By William Blair

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carvana in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.84). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($7.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.80.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.33. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 124,955 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Carvana by 152.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 4,793.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 122,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 119,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Carvana by 29.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,429 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.