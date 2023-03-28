Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for scPharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

SCPH has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, scPharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $240.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $98,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

