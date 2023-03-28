Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for scPharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12.
scPharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ SCPH opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 16.63. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $10.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,171 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,314,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3,161.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 800,408 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 76,119 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About scPharmaceuticals
scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.
See Also
