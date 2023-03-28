Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Acadia Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 75,204 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,649,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,663,000 after buying an additional 138,233 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 548.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 205,810 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

