Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Issued By DA Davidson

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Procore Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Procore Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

PCOR stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.62. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after buying an additional 1,525,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after buying an additional 980,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,085,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $1,135,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,419,057.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $136,145.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $1,135,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,632,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,419,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,680 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,636. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

