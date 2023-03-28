Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issued By William Blair

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.84) EPS.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCKT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $16.64 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.