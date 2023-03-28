Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Increased by Analyst

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of 2seventy bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.10). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSVT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $9.45 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $474.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSVT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $23,549,000. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other 2seventy bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $33,283.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,874 shares in the company, valued at $825,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $33,283.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,874 shares in the company, valued at $825,098.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $30,773.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,251.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,144 shares of company stock valued at $211,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

