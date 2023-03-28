Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Reduced by Analyst

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

