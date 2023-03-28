Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Cut by Analyst

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for BioLineRx in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BioLineRx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter worth approximately $3,838,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,587,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 189,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

