Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Decreased by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.60.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 2.1 %

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

TSE:FM opened at C$28.94 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. Insiders own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

