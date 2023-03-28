Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Increased by Analyst

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.
INZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,625,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
