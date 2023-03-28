Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Increased by Analyst

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

INZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ INZY opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,625,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.