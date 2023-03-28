Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MAA. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $143.19 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $379,401. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

