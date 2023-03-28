Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Sera Prognostics, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.
Sera Prognostics Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ SERA opened at $3.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.27. Sera Prognostics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 5.80.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
