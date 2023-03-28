Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for United Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.32. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $17.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $218.01 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.00 and its 200-day moving average is $246.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,158,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $193,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $193,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total value of $2,210,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,400 shares of company stock worth $46,738,853. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.