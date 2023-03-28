Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Issued By KeyCorp

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

DUK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $94.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average is $98.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 121.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

