Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Issued By Raymond James

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Raymond James raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$9.10 to C$12.80 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.57.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$7.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of C$6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.