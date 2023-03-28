Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. Lifted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Anixa Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anixa Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Anixa Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of ANIX stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a market cap of $143.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.