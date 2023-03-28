Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

