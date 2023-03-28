Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.32.

HBM stock opened at C$6.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.69. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$10.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

