Quent Capital LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 579,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 373,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 411.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 181,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 145,916 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 166.7% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,480.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,480.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,047 shares of company stock worth $1,381,175 over the last three months. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Sprinklr Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.