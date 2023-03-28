Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

