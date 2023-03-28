Quent Capital LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

V opened at $221.81 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.