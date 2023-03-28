Quent Capital LLC Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 2.1 %

AXP opened at $163.12 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.79.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.