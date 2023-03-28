Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.68) EPS.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RANI stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 20.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $268.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.46. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

In other Rani Therapeutics news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $33,196.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,761,403 shares in the company, valued at $41,176,944.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 51,001 shares of company stock worth $294,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Rani Therapeutics by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.