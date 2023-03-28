Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded by SVB Leerink to “Outperform”

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.00.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $820.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $832.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $755.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $738.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,361 shares of company stock valued at $26,912,456. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,220.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,085,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

