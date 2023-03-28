Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $24.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

