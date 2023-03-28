Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.37) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($7.92) to GBX 670 ($8.23) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a neutral rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.82) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.99) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.45) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 594.38 ($7.30).

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 574 ($7.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,783.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 516.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 518.94. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 577.60 ($7.10).

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.88), for a total value of £2,560,924.80 ($3,146,485.81). 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

