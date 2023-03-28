Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Quaker Chemical Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.01 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $188.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $129.06 and a fifty-two week high of $216.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.13. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -211.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 293,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -195.51%.

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

